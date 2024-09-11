Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.90 Per Share

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RCDO stock traded down GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 496.60 ($6.49). The company had a trading volume of 41,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,614. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 394.01 ($5.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($7.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 476.77. The company has a market cap of £308.98 million, a P/E ratio of -50,644.00 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCDO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.55) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday.

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

