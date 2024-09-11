RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Shares of RGCO stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
