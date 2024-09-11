Reviewing Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) & Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Simulations Plus and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Simulations Plus currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.87%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $59.58 million 11.20 $9.96 million $0.48 69.50 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 14.36% 7.80% 7.16% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -9.03%

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, NAFLDsym, ILDsym, RENAsym, IPFsym, and MITOsym products. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as MonolixSuite products for modeling and simulation that allows for population analyses, rapid clinical trial data analyses, and regulatory submissions. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions; and early drug discovery services. Additionally, it offers creative and insightful consulting services to support its quantitative systems pharmacology/quantitative systems toxicology modelling. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food industry companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

