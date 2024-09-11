Reviewing Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AvePoint and Cloudflare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cloudflare 3 12 10 0 2.28

AvePoint presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Cloudflare has a consensus price target of $92.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Cloudflare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than AvePoint.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $271.83 million 8.02 -$21.50 million ($0.08) -145.88 Cloudflare $1.48 billion 17.67 -$183.95 million ($0.53) -145.02

This table compares AvePoint and Cloudflare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AvePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudflare. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloudflare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -4.77% -6.66% -3.32% Cloudflare -6.90% -8.54% -2.42%

Volatility & Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Cloudflare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cloudflare beats AvePoint on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products. It offers website and application performance solutions, including content delivery, load balancing, DNS, agro smart routing, video stream delivery, web optimization, cache reserve, cloudfare waiting room, and cloudfare data localization suite; SASE platform through cloudfare one that provides a cloud-based network-as-a-service; network services which deliver network connectivity, security, and performance, including magic WAN, magic transit, magic firewall, cloudflare network interconnect, and spectrum. In addition, the company provides zero trust services, such as cloudflare access, cloudflare gateway, remote browser isolation, cloud access security broker, cloud email security, and data loss prevention products that protects, inspects, and provides privilege rules to grant access to data and application. Further, it provides developer-based solutions consisting of cloudflare workers, R2 object storage, workers KV, durable objects, cloudfare pages, cloudfare stream, and cloudfare images; and consumer products comprising of 1.1.1.1, a DNS resolver, WARP, a virtual private network, and cloudfare registrar that secures registration and management of domain names. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, and non-profit industries, as well as government. Cloudflare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.