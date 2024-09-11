Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Sells 500,000 Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$45,000.00.
Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 349,844 shares of Talon Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$45,899.53.
Talon Metals Stock Down 11.1 %
Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. Talon Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$74.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15.
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
