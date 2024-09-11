ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,931 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,007. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,966,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3,599.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 485,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,285,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in ResMed by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after buying an additional 366,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $252.82 on Friday. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $255.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. ResMed’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

