ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $3,646,963.54 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $3,646,963.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at $115,290,296.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.73. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $255.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ResMed by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3,599.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 485,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.