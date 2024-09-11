Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Torrid in a report released on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.87 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $697.58 million, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 2.01. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Torrid by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

