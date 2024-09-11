Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Edison in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

ED has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $104.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

