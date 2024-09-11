Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.59

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 5699785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 21.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

