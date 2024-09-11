Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up to $6.24

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $8.05. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 1,243,105 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,738 shares of company stock valued at $715,499 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 279,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 241,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 57.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 65,484 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,789,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.