Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans $0.26 Oct 24 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a oct 24 dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2635 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 198.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.08. 669,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,213. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

