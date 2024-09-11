Range Resources Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Range Resources to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.