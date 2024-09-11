Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.74 and traded as low as $10.01. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 1,146 shares trading hands.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.14.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.23%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

