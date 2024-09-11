QNB Corp. (QNBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

QNB Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:QNBC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644. QNB has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.