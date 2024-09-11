Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Issued By Raymond James

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Ascot Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.15 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

AOT has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$116.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

