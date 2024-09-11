Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lands’ End in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $13.95 on Monday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $435.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 41.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

