Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Boosted by Sidoti Csr

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Archrock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Archrock alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Archrock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Archrock has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 849,750 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,007,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,536,000 after buying an additional 351,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,624,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,620,000 after acquiring an additional 145,397 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Archrock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 295,998 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.