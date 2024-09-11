Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on APA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

View Our Latest Report on APA

APA Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. APA has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in APA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in APA by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in APA by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 76,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.