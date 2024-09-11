Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for KNOT Offshore Partners LP Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for KNOT Offshore Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.25). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $74.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $6.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $230.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

