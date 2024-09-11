Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Increased by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7 %

CP opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

