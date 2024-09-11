Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Increased by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7 %
CP opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.