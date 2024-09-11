Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.79 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

