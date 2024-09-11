PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 657.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,782,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,121,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,117,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 313,928 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 255,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PCT stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCT. TD Cowen increased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

