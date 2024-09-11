Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSA. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.21.

Public Storage stock opened at $359.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $361.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $320,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

