Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSA. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Trading Up 2.2 %

Public Storage stock opened at $359.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $361.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $320,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.