Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Plans $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Public Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 112.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Shares of PSA stock opened at $359.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.42. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $361.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.21.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
