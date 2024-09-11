Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Plans $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Public Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 112.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $359.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.42. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $361.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.21.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

