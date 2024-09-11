Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $613.60

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 613.60 ($8.02) and last traded at GBX 616.90 ($8.07), with a volume of 516986219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.11).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,330 ($17.39) to GBX 1,150 ($15.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.87) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,505.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 672.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 724.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 7,083.33%.

Insider Activity at Prudential

In other Prudential news, insider Amy Yip purchased 4,222 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £29,976.20 ($39,199.95). In related news, insider Amy Yip purchased 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £29,976.20 ($39,199.95). Also, insider George David Sartorel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($75,846.74). 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.