Prom (PROM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.78 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.17 or 0.00008944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $94.27 million and $2.78 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.37448616 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,611,255.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

