Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,509 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.46% of Primerica worth $37,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,595. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Primerica Stock Performance
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.20.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
