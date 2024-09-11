Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,509 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.46% of Primerica worth $37,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,595. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $252.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $265.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.