Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Insider Andy Brailo Sells 4,390 Shares of Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $90,038.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andy Brailo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Andy Brailo sold 17,000 shares of Premier stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $346,970.00.

PINC opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 265.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

