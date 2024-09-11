PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.90

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and traded as low as $18.80. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 9,736 shares changing hands.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 1.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
