Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of PW opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.