Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of PW opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
About Power REIT
