PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $3.80 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00108499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000057 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

