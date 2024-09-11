Popcat (SOL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $555.24 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $555.24 million and $136.07 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000117 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.60060511 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $91,453,826.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

