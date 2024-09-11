Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.44. 74,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 456,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

