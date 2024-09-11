PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading Down 5.6%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 93,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

PJX Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$27.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.69.

PJX Resources Company Profile

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

