Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.