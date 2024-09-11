PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.
