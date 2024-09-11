PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance
NYSE PMX opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
