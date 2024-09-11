PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.42

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.42 and last traded at $99.34, with a volume of 5264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.27.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORP. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $855,000.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.