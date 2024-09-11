Pier Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay stock opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.56.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

