Pier Capital LLC Trims Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

