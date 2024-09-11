Pier Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,194 shares during the quarter. Calix makes up approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Calix by 13,787.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Calix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Calix by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

