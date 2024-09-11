Pier Capital LLC Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Guardant Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Guardant Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Guardant Health by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GH. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.