Pier Capital LLC Sells 29,265 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,265 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Surgery Partners worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGRY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 295,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,525,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,766,000 after buying an additional 247,762 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

SGRY stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

