Pier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

