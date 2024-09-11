Pier Capital LLC Reduces Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.18% of TransMedics Group worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $32,162,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $39,862,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $10,957,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,551,089 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Stephens raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.44.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -399.06 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

