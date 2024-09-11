Pier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,002 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 138.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.65.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

