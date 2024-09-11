Pier Capital LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Crocs worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,053 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,855. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.25. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

