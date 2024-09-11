Pier Capital LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,892,738 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITCI

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.