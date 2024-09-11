Pier Capital LLC Has $10.99 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the period. FormFactor accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $908,894. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

